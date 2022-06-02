Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

KLAC stock opened at $356.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.55. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

