Bluefin Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

NYSE BG opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,666 shares of company stock worth $41,512,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

