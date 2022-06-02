Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,119,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 573,509 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 467,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

COOL stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.