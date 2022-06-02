B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BME opened at GBX 383.70 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 497.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 560.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.09) to GBX 480 ($6.07) in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 596.78 ($7.55).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

