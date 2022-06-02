BMO Capital Markets Raises Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $125.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 5.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,576,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.