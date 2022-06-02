BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Up 0.7%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.84 and last traded at C$10.82. Approximately 255,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 243,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.