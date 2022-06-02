Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,784.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,460.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BKNG traded up $133.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,372.36. The company had a trading volume of 480,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,837. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,277.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

