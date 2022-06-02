BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
BOX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. 37,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
