Brian Gerson Buys 2,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Gerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

