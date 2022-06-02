Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,842 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($73.13) to GBX 5,730 ($72.49) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.