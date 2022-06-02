Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 3,940 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $8,471,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIG opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

