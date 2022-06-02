Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $145,839,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.