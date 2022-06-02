Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,363,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

