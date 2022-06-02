Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.07. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

EAT traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,714. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brinker International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

