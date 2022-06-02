Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) will report $4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the lowest is $4.43. CACI International posted earnings of $6.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $18.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CACI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CACI International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CACI International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

