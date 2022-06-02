Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Couchbase by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Couchbase by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BASE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 362,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

