Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 5,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $687.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107,738 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

