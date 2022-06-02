Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.53 Million

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) to post sales of $363.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.06 million to $367.00 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $371.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.00. 447,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.