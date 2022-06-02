Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will post sales of $329.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.58 million and the highest is $332.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $265.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

