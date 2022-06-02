Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market also posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 1,207,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,854. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

In other news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,206. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

