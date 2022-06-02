Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

STT stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. 36,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,169. State Street has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.