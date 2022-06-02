Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

STT stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. 36,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,169. State Street has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

