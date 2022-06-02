Brokerages Anticipate Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Traeger posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,884,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COOK opened at $4.65 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $549.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

