Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.10 million.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $177.58 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

