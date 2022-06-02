Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 93.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,937. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.58. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

