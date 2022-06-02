Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $193.00

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $5.23 on Friday, hitting $148.78. 679,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

