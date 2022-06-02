Brokerages Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Target Price at C$40.00

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE LIF traded up C$1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,781. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$28.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.82.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 98.65%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

