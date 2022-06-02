Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $164.83

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.83.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.