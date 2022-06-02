Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT at $141.07

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,438. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

