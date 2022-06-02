Brokerages Set Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Target Price at $114.75

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($161.29) to €147.00 ($158.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($130.11) to €98.00 ($105.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Solvay from €135.00 ($145.16) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SLVYY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. 595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Solvay has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

