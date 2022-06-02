Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $117.29

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $86.80. 171,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.