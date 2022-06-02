Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $89.00

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. 1,418,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

