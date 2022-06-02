Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $323.50

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,415. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.