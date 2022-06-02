BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 109,516 shares.The stock last traded at $80.05 and had previously closed at $77.92.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in BRP by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

