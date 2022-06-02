Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
BRKR stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.73. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
