Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BRKR stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.73. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

