BSClaunch Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $16,661.10 and approximately $4,860.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 751.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.72 or 0.98049588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 776.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00454138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

