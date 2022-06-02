BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 519,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $156,557 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

