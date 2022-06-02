Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.47 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00210586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001677 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005340 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,756,182,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,659,377,544 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

