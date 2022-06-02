Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $276.62 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303,308 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $276,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $572.78. 8,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

