Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,966 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 269,073 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.17% of Adobe worth $464,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,585,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.