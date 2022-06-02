Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,188,134 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.97% of Baxter International worth $414,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

