Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,163,830 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,163,830 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.66% of Genuine Parts worth $132,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.89. 949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,702. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

