Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 248,576 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,576 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $700,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,681. The company has a market cap of $460.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.28 and its 200 day moving average is $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

