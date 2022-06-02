Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 60,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $194,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,009,332. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

