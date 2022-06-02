Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock.
LON:RKH opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £36.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.30. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.40 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59.
About Rockhopper Exploration
