Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $146,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,604 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

