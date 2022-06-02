Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,808,822 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808,822 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.36% of Palantir Technologies worth $127,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,822 shares of company stock worth $1,077,510. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

