Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$823,460.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08.

CNQ stock opened at C$85.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$37.82 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The stock has a market cap of C$98.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$80.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

