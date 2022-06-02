Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.68.

TSE CWB opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.25. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$29.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

