Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

