Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.10.

CGC opened at $4.71 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

